Nike’s (NKE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim restated their buy rating on shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NKE. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $106.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $87.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Nike from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Nike from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.98.

Shares of Nike stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.07. The company had a trading volume of 661,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,328,409. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.07. Nike has a twelve month low of $66.53 and a twelve month high of $96.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $144.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 47.92%. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nike will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

In other Nike news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total transaction of $15,414,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,054,511 shares in the company, valued at $191,932,417.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Campion sold 6,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $547,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 496,945 shares of company stock valued at $45,209,893. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Nike in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nike in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Nike by 97.4% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 295,776 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145,904 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Nike in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nike in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

