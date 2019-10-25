Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,160 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of CONMED worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 626.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 12,980 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,780,000.

In other news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $13,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $43,003.29. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,965 shares in the company, valued at $376,397.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,476 shares of company stock worth $1,610,458 over the last 90 days. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CNMD shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CONMED from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of CONMED from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CONMED from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CONMED presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.60.

CONMED stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,258. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $56.90 and a 12 month high of $103.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

