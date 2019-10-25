Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JWN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1,093.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,383,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,167 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at $24,510,000. BTIM Corp. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 2,776.5% in the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 790,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,175,000 after acquiring an additional 762,712 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 50.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,072,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,015,000 after acquiring an additional 693,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at $16,094,000. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Nordstrom from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.79.

JWN stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $37.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,907. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $67.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 62.11% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $54,378.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,727.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

