Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 21,373 Shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,373 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STAG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 88.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 38,645 shares in the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 3.4% in the second quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 7.0% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STAG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,191. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.89. Stag Industrial Inc has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $31.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.77.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $96.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.90 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 20.06%. Stag Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STAG. ValuEngine downgraded Stag Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.63.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey M. Sullivan sold 35,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $1,051,886.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,886.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stag Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

