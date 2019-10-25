Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMG. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 901.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,124,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,640,000 after buying an additional 1,012,510 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 13.8% during the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,690,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,301,000 after buying an additional 691,917 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 59.9% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,198,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,401,000 after buying an additional 449,060 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 110.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 694,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,427,000 after buying an additional 364,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 26.8% during the second quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 1,232,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,528,000 after buying an additional 260,100 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMG. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barrington Research set a $100.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.70.

In related news, Director Nathaniel Dalton sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,346 shares in the company, valued at $16,013,473.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel T. Byrne acquired 6,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.77 per share, with a total value of $584,905.53. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,909.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AMG traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.24. 7,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,236. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.36. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.08 and a fifty-two week high of $119.96.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $591.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.89 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.