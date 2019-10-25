Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of EUR0.18-0.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.23. Nokia Oyj also updated its FY20 guidance to EUR0.20-0.30 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on NOK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Santander upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from an underweight rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Danske upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nokia Oyj from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.29.

Nokia Oyj stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $3.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,145,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,809,279. The firm has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.16. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $6.65.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

