Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Receives $6.62 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.29.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOK shares. Raymond James lowered Nokia Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Danske raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NOK traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $3.78. The stock had a trading volume of 83,150,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,166,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.17. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $6.65.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 637,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 135,299 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 2nd quarter worth $27,977,000. Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 2nd quarter worth $501,000. Dfpg Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,822,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,243,000 after purchasing an additional 755,076 shares in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

