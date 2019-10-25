Nord/LB Reiterates “€52.00” Price Target for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €53.52 ($62.24).

Shares of ETR:DAI traded up €0.82 ($0.95) during trading on Thursday, hitting €52.88 ($61.49). 5,747,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. Daimler has a 1-year low of €40.31 ($46.87) and a 1-year high of €60.00 ($69.77). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €46.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €48.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.44. The firm has a market cap of $56.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.06.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

