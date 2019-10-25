Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $145.37

Northbridge Industrial Services Plc (LON:NBI)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $145.37 and traded as low as $122.35. Northbridge Industrial Services shares last traded at $122.35, with a volume of 6,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 126.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 145.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.13 million and a PE ratio of -31.84.

In other Northbridge Industrial Services news, insider Eric W. Hook bought 10,000 shares of Northbridge Industrial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of £11,800 ($15,418.79).

Northbridge Industrial Services Company Profile (LON:NBI)

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, hiring, and sale of specialist industrial equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools. It offers loadbank equipment that are primarily used for the commissioning and maintenance of independent power sources and systems, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and hires containerized transformers and switchgears, and temporary packaged substations.

