Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NORTHRN OIL & GAS, Inc. is an exploration and production company based in Wayzata, Minnesota. Northern Oil’s core area of focus is the Williston Basin, specifically the Mountrail County, North Dakota area Bakken Play. Northern Oil’s secondary objective is conventional, 3D driven, oil and gas exploration and development throughout the Rocky Mountain region. “

Get Northern Oil & Gas alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil & Gas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.88.

NOG traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,721,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,678,146. Northern Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $3.20.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $186.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.11 million.

In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling purchased 1,508,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $2,337,992.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling purchased 985,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,576,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81,174 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,674 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 461,057 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Northern Oil & Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

See Also: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Oil & Gas (NOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.