Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Sells 473 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 28.4% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,317,629. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $38.78 and a 1 year high of $56.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $75.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.91%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 40,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $2,288,568.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,355,925.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.15.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

