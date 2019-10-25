Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) Given $78.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $78.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Novanta an industry rank of 205 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Novanta alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on NOVT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

NOVT stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.94. 63,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,391. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Novanta has a twelve month low of $55.68 and a twelve month high of $96.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.11.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Novanta had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novanta by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 806,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,912,000 after purchasing an additional 107,220 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Novanta by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 96,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in Novanta by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 117,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Novanta by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Novanta by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novanta (NOVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.