Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Novus Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of ear, nose and throat products. The company’s platform consists of OP-01 Foam Platform and OP-02 Surfactant Program. Novus Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Tokai Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Irvine, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Novus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine lowered Novus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of Novus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,479. The company has a quick ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $7.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.86. Novus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $5.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42.

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35). As a group, analysts anticipate that Novus Therapeutics will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Novus Therapeutics by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13,721 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Novus Therapeutics by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 110,295 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Novus Therapeutics by 528.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 227,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novus Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,183,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 646,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

Novus Therapeutics Company Profile

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is (OP-02), a surfactant-based combination drug product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

