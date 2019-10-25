NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOW Inc. is a distributor to the energy and industrial sectors. It stocks and sells a comprehensive offering of products for the upstream, midstream, and downstream & industrial market segments. The Company offers stock keeping units, including pipe, valves and valve automation, fittings, instrumentation, mill and industrial supplies, tools, safety supplies, electrical products, drilling and production equipment, fabricated equipment, and industrial paints and coatings. NOW also provides supply chain management solutions to energy and industrial manufacturing companies around the world. It operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

DNOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Capital One Financial raised shares of NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of NOW in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of NOW from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Shares of DNOW stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $10.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.28. NOW has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.39.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. NOW had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. NOW’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NOW will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of NOW by 3.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 358,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 11,146 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of NOW during the third quarter valued at about $2,135,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NOW by 8.4% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 70,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of NOW during the third quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in shares of NOW by 6.7% during the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 35,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

