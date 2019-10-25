Nsav (OTCMKTS:NSAV) Shares Up 100%

Nsav Holding Inc (OTCMKTS:NSAV) shot up 100% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 9,668,515 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 3% from the average session volume of 9,413,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

Nsav Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NSAV)

NSAV Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary, Global Distribution Corporation, markets and distributes supplement, wellness, and natural remedy products. It provides health and wellness products that include vitamin and mineral supplements, probiotics, and other nutraceuticals health supplements under the Nutra Horizon brand name.

