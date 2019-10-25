Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $52.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nu Skin’s shares have increased and outperformed the industry in the past three months. A strong customer base along with effective marketing and product launches have been aiding the company’s performance. Markedly, the company’s customer base inched up 1% during second-quarter 2019. Consistent growth in customer base indicates that the company’s strategic initiatives, including customer retention programs, are yielding. However, headwinds in Mainland China are a concern. Government campaign in Mainland China to inspect offerings of nutrition and direct sales industry led to adversities like limited sales meetings, media scrutiny and unfavorable consumer sentiments. This dented second-quarter 2019 results, with revenues and earnings declining year over year. Moreover, adverse impacts from currency movements are a drag.”

NUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson set a $42.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $86.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.88.

NUS traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.53. 215,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,712. Nu Skin Enterprises has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $73.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.73.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $623.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUS. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 917.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

