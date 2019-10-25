NuBits Price Tops $0.0631 on Exchanges (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 25th. One NuBits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0631 or 0.00000678 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, SouthXchange and Upbit. In the last seven days, NuBits has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. NuBits has a total market capitalization of $692,860.00 and approximately $733.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010493 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00202096 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.59 or 0.01505329 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029406 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00087907 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About NuBits

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com. The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com. NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NuBits Coin Trading

NuBits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

