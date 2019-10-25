Nusantara Resources (ASX:NUS) Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of Nusantara Resources Ltd (ASX:NUS) were up 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as A$0.29 ($0.21) and last traded at A$0.29 ($0.21), approximately 49,536 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.28 ($0.20).

The firm has a market capitalization of $48.66 million and a P/E ratio of -22.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.83 and a quick ratio of 6.83.

Nusantara Resources Company Profile (ASX:NUS)

Nusantara Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold resources in Indonesia. It holds a 100% interest in the Awak Mas gold project that covers an area of 14,390 hectares located in South Sulawesi province, Indonesia. The company was formerly known as Awak Mas Holdings Pty Ltd.

