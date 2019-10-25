Oakbrook Investments LLC Acquires 1,800 Shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Vereit were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VER. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vereit by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,821,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,285 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its stake in shares of Vereit by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 633,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,703,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in shares of Vereit by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 313,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 163,000 shares in the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vereit by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 3,708,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,415,000 after acquiring an additional 109,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Vereit by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 116,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vereit alerts:

In other Vereit news, insider Thomas W. Roberts sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $246,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 433,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,427.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Vereit stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.78. 190,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,693,573. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.15. Vereit Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Vereit had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $312.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vereit Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio is 76.39%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VER. Evercore ISI set a $9.00 price objective on Vereit and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Vereit from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Vereit in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.94.

Vereit Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for Vereit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vereit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.