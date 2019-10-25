OAX 1-Day Volume Reaches $319,844.00 (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. In the last week, OAX has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. One OAX token can now be bought for $0.0704 or 0.00000810 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, OKEx and Gate.io. OAX has a market cap of $5.29 million and approximately $319,844.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011613 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00217243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.72 or 0.01536469 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00032831 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00090018 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX launched on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,130,082 tokens. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation. The official website for OAX is oax.org. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, HitBTC, LATOKEN, Gate.io, OKEx and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

