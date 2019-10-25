OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sandler O’Neill lowered OceanFirst Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson lowered OceanFirst Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered OceanFirst Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Shares of OCFC stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.78. OceanFirst Financial has a one year low of $20.46 and a one year high of $26.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $74.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.33 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 27.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 411,760 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 20,525 shares in the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,513,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 55.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 441,611 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after purchasing an additional 157,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 18.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 184,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

