OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OceanFirst Financial Corp. is a holding company for the OceanFirst Bank. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.60.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.95. 149,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,855. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.78. OceanFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $26.81.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $74.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.33 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 9.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFC. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 1,857.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 745,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,516,000 after acquiring an additional 707,059 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter worth about $6,513,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 1,609.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 170,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 160,900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 55.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 441,611 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,974,000 after acquiring an additional 157,941 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 26.2% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 746,111 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,541,000 after acquiring an additional 154,764 shares during the period. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

