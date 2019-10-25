Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $182.84

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $182.84 and last traded at $182.71, with a volume of 37975 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $181.04.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Robert W. Baird set a $162.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.68.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.21%.

In other news, SVP Gregory B. Plemmons sold 1,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total transaction of $204,074.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,610.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Congdon sold 30,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total transaction of $4,990,126.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,351.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,799 shares of company stock worth $14,586,493. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 77.2% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 311.8% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

