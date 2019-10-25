Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

OLBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James downgraded Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

NASDAQ OLBK traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $28.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,389. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $31.25. The company has a market capitalization of $518.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.61.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $27.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.38 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $357,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,855.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLBK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 42,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

