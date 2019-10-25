OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Stake in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in SLM were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of SLM by 10.7% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 19,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of SLM by 28.0% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 47,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 10,486 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of SLM by 60.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 75,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 28,702 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SLM during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in SLM by 3.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,246,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $196,647,000 after buying an additional 631,573 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SLM alerts:

Shares of SLM traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.58. 58,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,345,285. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.45. SLM Corp has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $11.53.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $405.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.58 million. SLM had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 20.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SLM Corp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLM. BidaskClub raised shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of SLM from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 price objective on shares of SLM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $12.00 price objective on shares of SLM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.83.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.