OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,538 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Corteva were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Corteva by 0.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 58,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 101.0% during the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.8% during the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 5.2% during the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 14,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTVA stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.63. 39,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,273,163. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.60. Corteva has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel purchased 18,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $551,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy P. Glenn purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.52 per share, for a total transaction of $198,380.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $34.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.93.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

