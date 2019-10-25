OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,801 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 24.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 27.6% during the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,222,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $149,917,000 after buying an additional 264,272 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 92.6% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 97,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,006,000 after buying an additional 47,042 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 25.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 23.8% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FIS. Citigroup upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer set a $148.00 target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.53.

In other news, Director Gary L. Lauer sold 9,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.77, for a total transaction of $1,355,120.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,173.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 40,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $5,488,052.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,053.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 331,737 shares of company stock valued at $44,517,690 over the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.31. 32,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,003,877. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12 month low of $94.53 and a 12 month high of $141.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.64.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.77%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

