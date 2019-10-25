OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 51 Shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Cable One were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cable One alerts:

CABO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Cable One from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. B. Riley set a $1,400.00 price target on Cable One and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,482.00 price target (up from $1,316.00) on shares of Cable One in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,414.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cable One currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,303.20.

Shares of NYSE:CABO traded up $25.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,318.00. The company had a trading volume of 109 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50 and a beta of 0.40. Cable One Inc has a 12-month low of $767.15 and a 12-month high of $1,321.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,271.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,186.47.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($1.41). Cable One had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $285.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cable One Inc will post 30.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,279.79, for a total value of $854,899.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,706,271.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,255.32, for a total value of $831,021.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,172.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,059,962 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.