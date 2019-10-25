Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $36.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 million.

OSBC traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.46. 780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,636. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.54. The company has a market cap of $376.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Old Second Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $15.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.57%.

OSBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James set a $14.00 price objective on Old Second Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

