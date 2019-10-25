Omega Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Omega Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,312,832 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,294,918,000 after acquiring an additional 387,740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,082,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $49,389,711,000 after acquiring an additional 415,448 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 191,406.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,307,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $930,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302,331 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,997,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,463,210,000 after acquiring an additional 57,712 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,449,842 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,426,354,000 after acquiring an additional 41,699 shares during the period. 55.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,726.06 per share, with a total value of $172,606.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $431,515. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,847.51, for a total value of $5,173,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,475,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,443 shares of company stock worth $40,205,835. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN traded down $23.29 on Friday, reaching $1,757.49. The stock had a trading volume of 564,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.67 billion, a PE ratio of 87.26, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,772.68 and a 200 day moving average of $1,845.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,307.00 and a twelve month high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 23.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,315.00 to $2,515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price (down previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price (down previously from $2,350.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James set a $2,080.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,217.06.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

