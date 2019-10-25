Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Position Reduced by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Omeros were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OMER. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Omeros in the second quarter worth approximately $3,221,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Omeros in the second quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Omeros by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 5,023,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,038,000 after buying an additional 58,198 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Omeros in the second quarter worth approximately $784,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Omeros by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,858,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,539,000 after buying an additional 40,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OMER shares. HC Wainwright set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Omeros and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omeros currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Shares of OMER stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $16.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,610. Omeros Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.84.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $26.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1476.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omeros Co. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 5,000 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $75,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,213.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

