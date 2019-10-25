Omni (OMNI) Trading Down 9.1% Over Last Week

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 25th. In the last seven days, Omni has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. Omni has a market capitalization of $750,243.00 and approximately $2,850.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can now be purchased for $1.33 or 0.00015510 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Bittrex, Poloniex and C-CEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Omni alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00658579 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00011263 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012113 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,685 coins and its circulating supply is 562,369 coins. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptohub, Poloniex and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.