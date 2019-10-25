On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $112.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.37 million. On Deck Capital had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:ONDK traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.42. The stock had a trading volume of 11,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,047. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 15.81, a current ratio of 15.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $276.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.87. On Deck Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99.

A number of research firms recently commented on ONDK. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of On Deck Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of On Deck Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BTIG Research raised shares of On Deck Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of On Deck Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of On Deck Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.18.

On Deck Capital Company Profile

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

