OneLedger Trading Up 0.9% Over Last Week (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. OneLedger has a market cap of $2.39 million and approximately $438,427.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OneLedger has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One OneLedger token can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, UEX and CoinEx.

OneLedger Profile

OLT is a token. It launched on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,510,350 tokens. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech. The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io.

OneLedger Token Trading

OneLedger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, BitForex, UEX, CoinEx, Kucoin, Hotbit, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

