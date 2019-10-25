Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,147 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 176,654 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,064,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 20,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 22,626 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,262 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.38.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.11. The stock had a trading volume of 257,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,658,446. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $42.40 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The company has a market cap of $177.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 27.71%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $262,747.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,223.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $40,792,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,807,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 849,786 shares of company stock worth $44,213,156. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

