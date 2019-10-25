OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OSUR shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:OSUR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,611. OraSure Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $14.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $517.25 million, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.25.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $38.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. OraSure Technologies’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that OraSure Technologies will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 544.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 58,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 49,100 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 199,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 9,574 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,003,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 54,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 76,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 14,252 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.