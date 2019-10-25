O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Releases Q4 2019 Earnings Guidance

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.12-4.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.19. O’Reilly Automotive also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $17.75-17.85 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $438.89. 62,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,916. The firm has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.72. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $314.14 and a twelve month high of $442.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 470.82%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Northcoast Research cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $425.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $455.00 price objective (up previously from $450.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $414.07.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 122 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.92, for a total value of $47,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay D. Burchfield sold 1,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.08, for a total transaction of $381,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,773 shares of company stock worth $669,481 in the last three months. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

