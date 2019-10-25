O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $17.75-17.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $17.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $10-10.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.11 billion.O’Reilly Automotive also updated its FY19 guidance to $17.75-$17.85 EPS.

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $2.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $439.81. 64,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,916. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $397.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $385.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.10. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $314.14 and a fifty-two week high of $442.15.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 470.82% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Northcoast Research downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised O’Reilly Automotive from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $428.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $414.07.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.92, for a total value of $47,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 150 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $368.33 per share, for a total transaction of $55,249.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,435.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,773 shares of company stock worth $669,481 in the last ninety days. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

