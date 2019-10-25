Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORKLY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.23. The stock had a trading volume of 31,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.23. Orkla ASA has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $9.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average is $8.72.

About Orkla ASA

Orkla ASA engages in the branded consumer goods, renewable energy, real estate, and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

