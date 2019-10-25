Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $80.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ormat Technologies is lately witnessing increased growth opportunities in nations like New Zealand, Chile, Kenya, Honduras, China, Ethiopia and Philippines. With increased global adoption of geothermal energy, it looks to take advantage of this opportunity to expand in the global geothermal energy market. Such expanding overseas footprint may have aided the company to outperform the industry in the past year. However, a volcanic eruption close to Ormat Technologies’ Hawaii-based Puna geothermal power plant has resulted in the shutdown due to the ongoing restoration operations. Any significant damage to the geothermal resource or a continued shutdown may have an adverse impact on the power plant's electricity generation, which may hurt operations.”

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ORA. Roth Capital upped their price target on Ormat Technologies from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ormat Technologies from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ormat Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.14.

NYSE ORA traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.26. 5,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.05. Ormat Technologies has a 12-month low of $49.01 and a 12-month high of $79.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.85 and a 200-day moving average of $65.82.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bob Sullivan sold 13,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $957,605.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,285.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ravit Barniv sold 1,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total transaction of $125,241.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,473 shares in the company, valued at $180,702.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,712 shares of company stock worth $2,582,976. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 21.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 427,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,095,000 after purchasing an additional 76,097 shares during the last quarter. Mirova increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 593.0% in the second quarter. Mirova now owns 11,905 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $11,038,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ormat Technologies (ORA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.