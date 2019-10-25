OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Issues Earnings Results

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $290.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.26 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS traded up $5.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,086. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.65 and a 200-day moving average of $104.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $67.23 and a 12-month high of $117.21.

In other news, insider Deepak Chopra sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total value of $3,728,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 549,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,546,926.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $1,575,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 165,226 shares in the company, valued at $17,356,991.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,332 shares of company stock worth $13,587,838 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OSIS shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. B. Riley set a $119.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

