Osmium Partners, LLC Sells 219,500 Shares of Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC) Stock

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC) insider Osmium Partners, LLC sold 219,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.59, for a total transaction of C$129,395.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,787,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,538,338.54.

Shares of GVC opened at C$0.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.65 million and a PE ratio of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.64. Glacier Media Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.48 and a 1-year high of C$0.79.

Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$45.67 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Glacier Media

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Commodity Information; Environmental, Property and Financial Information; and Community Media segments. The company publishes local daily and weekly newspapers, and related products, as well as develops Websites and digital products in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec in Canada, and the United States.

