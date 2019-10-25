Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ OXBR opened at $1.00 on Monday. Oxbridge Re has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.06.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a negative return on equity of 61.64% and a negative net margin of 188.81%.

In other Oxbridge Re news, CEO Sanjay Madhu purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products through reinsurance brokers.

