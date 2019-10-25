PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Receives $68.87 Consensus PT from Analysts

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.06.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCAR. BidaskClub raised shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. OTR Global downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

PACCAR stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.89. 1,926,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,833,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $53.43 and a 52-week high of $77.18.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sepio Capital LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 46,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 31,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in PACCAR by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 577,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,429,000 after acquiring an additional 21,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

