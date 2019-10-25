Pamela M. Lopker Sells 4,000 Shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Stock

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) President Pamela M. Lopker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $180,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,344,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,614,597.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:QADA opened at $44.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. QAD Inc. has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $49.65. The company has a market cap of $906.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.20 and a beta of 1.07.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.21. QAD had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $76.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that QAD Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. QAD’s payout ratio is 56.86%.

QADA has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of QAD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of QAD in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. B. Riley set a $55.00 price target on shares of QAD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QADA. Cortina Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QAD during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,763,000. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its position in shares of QAD by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 255,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,263,000 after buying an additional 115,911 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QAD during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,072,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of QAD during the 2nd quarter valued at $808,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of QAD by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 6,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 17,906 shares in the last quarter. 43.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

