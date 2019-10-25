Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CL King started coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.75.

PZZA stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.42. The company had a trading volume of 847,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,542. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.87. Papa John’s Int’l has a fifty-two week low of $38.29 and a fifty-two week high of $60.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.42.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $399.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Papa John’s Int’l’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 475,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total transaction of $20,566,712.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,785,682 shares in the company, valued at $206,837,176.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $4,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,409,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,530,152.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 45.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

