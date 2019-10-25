PARK CIRCLE Co Invests $2.43 Million in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,000. Philip Morris International comprises 1.3% of PARK CIRCLE Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.9% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,807,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,428,278. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.56. The stock has a market cap of $127.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.67 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 91.76%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays raised shares of Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.27.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.