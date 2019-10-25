Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Park Ohio Holdings Corp. operates through two segments, Manufactured Products and Logistics, which serve a wide variety of industrial markets. Manufactured Products designs and manufactures a broad range of high quality products engineered for specific customer applications. The principal customers of Manufactured Products are original equipment manufacturers and end-users in the automotive, railroad, truck and aerospace industries. Logistics is a leading national supplier of fasteners (e.g., nuts, bolts and screws) and other industrial products. “

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PKOH. ValuEngine raised Park-Ohio from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Park-Ohio from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Park-Ohio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Park-Ohio from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.50.

NASDAQ:PKOH traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.89. The stock had a trading volume of 10,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.37. Park-Ohio has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $38.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 2.33.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $415.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Park-Ohio will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James W. Wert bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.62 per share, with a total value of $69,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,438.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $130,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,281.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 8,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 389,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,704,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park-Ohio (PKOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.