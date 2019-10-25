Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Sets New 12-Month High at $191.61

Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $191.61 and last traded at $190.64, with a volume of 466727 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $185.75.

PH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $186.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.84.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Lee C. Banks sold 18,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.95, for a total transaction of $3,436,059.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,759,046.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 32,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.68, for a total transaction of $5,801,454.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,520,199.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,234 shares of company stock valued at $10,722,479. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 124,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

