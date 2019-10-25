Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $546.87 Million

Brokerages expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) will post sales of $546.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $558.10 million and the lowest is $535.64 million. Patrick Industries reported sales of $531.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full-year sales of $2.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $566.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.97 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on PATK. TheStreet lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

In related news, President Andy L. Nemeth sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 172,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Scott Welch bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATK. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,429,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 746.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after buying an additional 89,785 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 154.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after buying an additional 79,960 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,826,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,509,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,250,000 after buying an additional 53,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.45 and its 200-day moving average is $44.16. Patrick Industries has a fifty-two week low of $27.32 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

